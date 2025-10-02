State program administration is changing

BATON ROUGE, LA - Effective today, October 1, 2025, several programs previously administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) have officially transitioned to new agencies as part the One Door initiative to streamline social services and workforce delivery, according to a release from the state.

These programs will now be administered by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH):

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP)

Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP)

Disability Determination Services (DDS)

Additionally, the SNAP Employment & Training (SNAP E&T) and Strategies to Empower People (STEP) workforce programs have transitioned to the Louisiana Works (LA Works) formerly force Commission (LWC).