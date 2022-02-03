State police warn drivers in central and north Louisiana of possible winter weather

Louisiana State Police is warning drivers in central and northern portions of the state of possible winter weather.

In preparation for possible winter weather conditions across the northern and central parts of Louisiana, State Police are asking the public to stay informed and follow the recommendations of local public safety authorities.

Several cold weather driving tips, in addition to the ones below, can be found at National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website: https://www.nhtsa.gov/winter-driving-tips

For the latest road condition information, visit https://www.511la.org or dial 511 from any phone in Louisiana. A 511 Louisiana phone app is also available for download. Motorists can sign up for Twitter traffic alerts from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

If motorists need assistance while traveling Louisiana highways, they may contact the nearest State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) on their cell phone. In the event of an emergency call 911.

For the latest weather from KATC and what the Acadiana area can expect in the next few days, click here

