State Police urge safety while traveling this holiday season

Travel traffic is expected to be back up this year for the holidays. With the increased travel, Louisiana State Police is urging drivers to be safe and take precautions before heading out.

An estimated 53.4 million people will travel this season compared to 47.1 million in 2020. This increase in travel could also potentially lead to an increase in motor vehicle crashes.

State Police say that in 2020, nearly 800 people were injured and eight people were killed in fatal crashes in Louisiana during the Thanksgiving holiday period (November 25-29).

In an effort to decrease the number of crashes and keep roadways safe, Louisiana State Police say they will be proactively patrolling our state’s highways during the Thanksgiving travel period focusing on impaired driving and occupant protection, as well as aggressive and distracted drivers.

Troopers and local law enforcement partners will be working to enforce the state’s seat belt laws as part of NHTSA’s high visibility Click It or Ticket seat belt awareness campaign. According to LSP, Louisiana law requires all vehicle occupants to be properly restrained, regardless of their seating position, day or night.

"While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seat belt is the single most effective action motorists can do to reduce the risk of injury or death in the event of a crash. Troopers along with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission urge all drivers to ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. Every Trip, Every Time!" they say.

Aggressive driving behavior, such as speeding and distracted driving, are among the leading causes of highway crashes, a press release states.

"Speeding and driver distractions can reduce a driver’s ability to react to a roadway hazard and extend their distance necessary to stop a vehicle. Distracted driving can take many forms, but all remain extremely dangerous to everyone on our roads."

As you plan your travel route this year, visit www.511la.org or dial 511 for the latest road conditions, including closures and construction.

The Louisiana 511 phone app is also available for download. Motorists that witness hazardous road conditions or reckless drivers are encouraged to call *LSP (*577) and report that activity to the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location.

View LSP’s 2021 Thanksgiving Travel Safety PSA below:

