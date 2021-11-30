State Police: Thanksgiving holiday travel was deadly across Louisiana

Louisiana State Police say that over the Thanksgiving holiday, Troopers investigated multiple fatality crashes throughout our state.

According to their reports, lack of seat belt usage and speed were among the major contributing factors.

Troopers investigated 10 fatal crashes, which resulted in 16 fatalities from the afternoon of Wednesday, November 24, 2021 until Sunday night, November 28, 2021.

State Police say there was a significant increase as compared to last year's travel period. In 2020, eight fatalities occurred in seven crashes.

This total of fatal crashes does not include crash investigations conducted by local law enforcement agencies leading to potentially higher fatal statistics, they say.

Through the remainder of the holidays, Troopers say traffic congestion will continue and drivers are urged to exercise patience and good judgment while on the road.

"As we approach the Christmas and New Year holiday, please do your part by never driving while impaired or riding with an impaired driver. Obey the speed limit, avoid distractions while behind the wheel, and always ensure proper seat belt use for all vehicle occupants. Louisiana State Troopers and local law enforcement partners remain committed to preventing these tragic crashes and will be working to enforce the state's seat belt and impaired driving laws throughout the holidays," state police urge.

Motorists can contact the nearest LSP Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) if they observe any unsafe driving. Additionally, information about road conditions, construction activities, and other critical incidents can be obtained by visiting the 511 Traveler Information System website at www.511la.org, calling 511 or downloading the Louisiana 511 app.

"While law enforcement will be on heightened patrol throughout the holiday period, the task of preventing crashes is a joint responsibility with the public. We must work together to change dangerous driving behavior and ensure a safe holiday for everyone."

