State Police selects The Bowman Group to conduct independent external review and assessment

Louisiana State Police has selected a consultant group to perform an independent external review of the organization.

LSP says that following a nationwide search, they have contracted with The Bowman Group to perform a comprehensive independent external review and assessment of the policies, procedures, practices, culture, and training of the Louisiana State Police to drive organizational change and improve public safety services.

According to a release, the consulting services will be conducted through May of 2023 at a cost of nearly $1.5 million divided between the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

Over the last 17 months, the Department of Public Safety evaluated and examined the agency’s processes and operational practices leading to fundamental improvements to operations, training, and administration, LSP says.

The Bowman Group, they say, will perform a top-to-bottom assessment and provide recommendations and insights. The consulting team will deliver an assessment to cover key operational and organizational areas to include:

Community Policing/Engagement and Civilian Complaints

Assessment of Agency’s Use of Force Policies, Procedures, and Protocols

Crisis Intervention (De-Escalation)

Fair and Impartial Policing Practices (Stops, Searches, Arrests)

Organizational Culture, Leadership, and Professional Development

Recruitment, Hiring, Promotion, and Retention

Officer Wellness and Employee Assistance and Early Intervention Systems

Training and Academy Operations

Technology, Data Collection, and Resources

“Since accepting the position of Louisiana State Police Superintendent, I have vowed to regain the trust of our citizens, our law enforcement partners, our political leaders, and the men and women of our agency,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “Through this collaboration, we continue our commitment to the reform process as we work to build trust within our communities.”

