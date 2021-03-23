State Police searching for fugitive

Louisiana State Police are asking the public for information related to a Massachusetts fugitive wanted for rape of a child and domestic assault.

Alexander Keen Grant is accused of getting a young person drunk and the raping them back in 2012. He failed to show up for a 2014 court date and has been wanted since that time. He's also wanted for failure to appear for a separate incident of a domestic assault and battery.

He is believed to have ties in Louisiana, as well as several other states. He's described as 49 years old, 5’11” tall, approximately 200 lbs., with light brown hair and blue eyes. However, he may be altering his appearance by changing the length, color, and style of his hair, and he may have grown a beard.

He is an avid boater, typically goes by his middle name Keen, and has ties throughout the United States, including in Vermont, Rhode Island, Kentucky, and Arizona.

If you have any information on this person or his whereabouts, call 1-800-527-8873.

Here's a picture, which is from 2012:

Here's the post from state police: