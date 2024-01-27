State Police safely recover missing children from Florida

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), today, Troop F received information from Lake County Sheriff's Office concerning an active AMBER Alert involving two missing children. It was reported that the missing children were traveling west on I-20.

At approximately 12:13 pm, Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a silver Nissan Rogue matching the description provided in the AMBER Alert. The Nissan briefly stopped on I-20, just east of LA-145, before fleeing the scene, as maintained by LSP.

Troopers and Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Deputies were in pursuit of the Nissan for a short time before a tire deflation device was successfully deployed. The driver, later identified as Dixie Williams, 41, came to a stop and was taken into custody without incident. After stopping the vehicle, deputies safely recovered the missing children from the AMBER Alert, a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials report.

Williams had an active warrant out of Florida for two (2) counts of kidnapping. Williams was arrested and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for the kidnapping warrant, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, two (2) counts of no child passenger restraint system and no seat belt. The two children were released to the custody of the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, authorities say.

For more information regarding the issuance of the AMBER Alert and the investigation, contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office in Florida at (352) 343-2101.