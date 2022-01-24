State Police offers accelerated academy for POST certified

Louisiana State Police is offering the first accelerated training program for POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certified applicants.

For the first time in LSP history, Cadet Class 101 will be a 14-week accelerated academy for current POST certified men and women. The accelerated academy will include rigorous physical, mental, and academic challenges to graduate current law enforcement officers as Louisiana State Troopers.

Accepted cadets will receive advanced State Police training beyond POST requirements in the areas of firearm proficiency, tactical driving, defensive tactics, de-escalation techniques, advanced crash investigation, lawful use of force, implicit bias recognition, and LSP Core Values. POST certified applicants should clearly understand that the training, although accelerated in timeframe, will not be less in tradition or intensity over the course of the academy.

Qualified applicants must have two years of experience as a Level 1 POST certified officer in a full-time position, whose job duties regularly include armed duty with the power of arrest in an enforcement capacity (jailer/correctional officer experience does not qualify).

Cadet Class 101 is expected to commence in June of 2022 with an application deadline of March 1, 2022.

Applications can be downloaded at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov [laspc.dps.louisiana.gov] and submitted electronically to the Louisiana State Police Commission.

Applicants not eligible for Cadet Class 101 will remain in the hiring process preparing for future LSP cadet classes.

Visit www.lsp.org/recruit.html for more information on the hiring process, qualifications, physical fitness standards, and frequently asked questions. For additional questions and information, please contact LSP Recruiters at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov.