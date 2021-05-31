State Police issue advisory for missing West Carroll teen

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory, for a missing 14-year-old in West Carroll Parish.

The advisory was issued on behalf of the Forest Police Department and West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office.

14-year-old Katelyn Pace was reported missing from her residence, located on May Lane, in Forest, LA.

Pace, is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 4’11” tall and weighs 102 pounds.

Anyone having any information, as to the whereabouts of Katelyn Pace, should immediately contact the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-428-2331.

