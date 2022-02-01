State Police issue advisory for abducted New Orleans 1-year-old

Louisiana State Police have issued a missing child advisory for a 1-year-old, Edmond Ramee, Jr., who is believed to have been abducted.

Edmond was last seen at 7740 Henley Drive in New Orleans. He was abducted around 3:25 p.m. by Edmond Ramee, Sr.

Edmond Ramee, Jr. is a one-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2’6” tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey “onesie” with white fur. He was wearing lime green socks with gray trim.

Edmond Ramee, Sr. is a suspect and is wanted for questioning for a fatal shooting which occurred at the time of the abduction.

State Police say Edmond Ramee, Sr. is a 21-year-old man with brown eyes and black dreadlock braids. Ramee, Sr. is approximately 6’1” and weighs about 140 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans and orange and white tennis shoes. He has the tattoo “HEAVEN” on his right arm and “REST POP” on his left arm. He also has the Scorpio tattoo on his neck. Ramee, Sr. is believed to be driving a small vehicle, possibly a silver Honda Civic Hatchback.

EDMOND RAMEE, SR. IS BELIEVED TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS. EXTREME CAUTION SHOULD BE USED.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Edmond Ramee, Jr. should immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5267 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Presently, this case is classified as a Level II Endangered Missing Child Alert. If additional information becomes available, the alert could be elevated to an Amber Alert. Please contact investigators with any available information.

