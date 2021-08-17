State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a trooper, a release states.

The West Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office asked for State Police assistance at about 8 p.m. on August 16 for a hostage situation underway on Chickasaw Loop just north of Oak Grove, a release states.

Troopers, LSP Investigators and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene to assist.

WCSO deputies were called by a man who said he was being held against his will by Ryan Everett, 42. Deputies were able to contact Everett and began negotiations. They weren't able to get him to surrender, though.

LSP personnel arrived on the scene and resumed negotiations. Troopers were able to get a look into the home, and saw the victim with his hands tied behind his back and Everett striking the victim with a handgun, the release states.

To protect the life of the victim, a shot was fired at Everett. The bullet hit him in the back and is described by troopers as a non-life threatening injury. As that happened, the victim was able to get out of the house, troopers say. After several hours of negotiation, Everett left the house and was arrested.

Both the victim and Everett were taken to an area hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Everett was released from the hospital today and was booked with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.