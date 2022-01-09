State Police investigating officer involved shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office has handed over a shooting involving a police officer to State Police that ended with one person dead following a kidnapping on Saturday.

State Police say they are now investigating that incident.

It was several hours after Baton Rouge police received a call about a man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend late Saturday morning, his brother pointed a gun at law enforcement officers, who responded with deadly gunfire, according to several sources with knowledge of the case and The Advocate.

The brother of the kidnapping suspect was pronounced dead following the shooting, which unfolded around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment at 15580 George O'Neal Road.

No names have been reported to identify the deceased.

However, sources told The Advocate that the alleged kidnapping was reported around 11 a.m. to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officers started investigating the complaint and identified a suspect, whom they were trying to contact at the George O'Neal apartment.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the incident publicly, reports The Advocate.

Baton Rouge Police contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office for assistance before arriving at the apartment because the address was outside city limits, sources said, and both agencies responded.

Uniformed deputies knocked on the door, announcing their presence and identifying themselves as law enforcement. Upon answering the door, someone inside the apartment stuck a gun through the opening, pointing the weapon at officers, sources said.

A deputy fired shots toward the door, striking the man behind it.

Sources said the man who died also had outstanding warrants, including for domestic abuse battery, but those had nothing to do with the investigation that left him dead.

They said the kidnapping suspect was later taken into custody and the girlfriend is safe.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab will process the scene for all evidence, they say.

State Police says this is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

