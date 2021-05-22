State Police investigate two shootings involving police officers in SELA

Louisiana State Police investigated two shooting incidents involving police officers in Southeast Louisiana, both on Friday, May 21.

LSP was requested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate a shooting incident with two of its deputies. Investigators say the deputies responded to a disturbance call shortly after 12:00 a.m. After deputies made contact with the residents, a physical confrontation occurred between the deputies and three male suspects, investigators say. During the course of the confrontation, investigators say a deputy discharged his firearm, striking one suspect. The suspect was critically injured and transported to a local hospital; one deputy sustained moderate injuries and was brought to a local hospital.

Three suspects, one a 15-year-old juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident. Jose Ortiz, 35, of San Juan, Texas, and Juan Ortiz, 38, of Gonzales are facing multiple charges, including disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Juan Ortiz and the juvenile are also facing charges of attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

LSP investigators also assisted in a shooting involving an East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Deputy.

Shortly before 12:00 a.m. Norwood Police responded to a domestic disturbance call and requested assistance from EFPSO deputies. As deputies and officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, investigators say the suspect refused verbal commands and brandished a firearm at a responding deputy.

Investigators say the deputy discharged his firearm and struck the suspect, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. No officers or deputies were injured.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

