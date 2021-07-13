State Police cancel Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Shreveport teen

Louisiana State Police has canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a missing Shreveport teenager.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department on July 7, 2021.

"We would like to thank those that shared our social media post, in an effort to locate Little," LSP's update reads. It indicates that all further questions related to the investigation should be directed to Shreveport Police.

Little was reported missing to SPD on the morning of July 7, and was last seen at 11 p.m. the night before, July 6.

We'll update with more information as it becomes available.

