State officials offer tips to protect your vehicle from theft

Though today is the last day of Auto Theft Prevention Month, the tips work all year round.

To prevent thefts, the Louisiana Department of Insurance recommends these actions to prevent auto theft:



Remove your keys from the ignition

Lock your doors/close your windows

Never hide a key in or on your car

Always park in a well-lit area

Keep valuables out of plain sight

Install an audible alarm

Use steering column collars

Purchase a steering wheel/brake pedal lock

Use window etching (have the vehicle's VIN number etched into the glass)

Install a starter "kill-switch"

Equip your vehicle with a tracking system

There are many types of collision repair fraud scams, ranging from airbag fraud to chop shops that dismantle and resell stolen vehicle parts, to shops that inflate vehicle damage estimates.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of vehicle repair fraud:



Use reputable collision repair shops that employ ASE-certified mechanics

Obtain a shop recommendation from your insurance company, a family member or a friend

Select a facility that is clean and orderly, with updated equipment

Choose a shop that uses written damage reports instead of written estimate of cost/price of repair, as written damage reports act as a blueprint for your repairs and also contain more details about the repairs performed

Ask for a written warranty on installed collision repair parts and paint work

Heavy equipment theft is a growing problem throughout North America. As with vehicle theft, organized crime rings are the primary driving force behind heavy equipment theft. In many instances, these sophisticated criminals have equipment shopping lists. They know what types of equipment they want and where to find it, and frequently target construction sites rather than secured lots.

Tips to prevent heavy equipment theft:

