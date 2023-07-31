State officials offer tips to protect your vehicle from theft

Though today is the last day of Auto Theft Prevention Month, the tips work all year round.
To prevent thefts, the Louisiana Department of Insurance recommends these actions to prevent auto theft:
- Remove your keys from the ignition
- Lock your doors/close your windows
- Never hide a key in or on your car
- Always park in a well-lit area
- Keep valuables out of plain sight
- Install an audible alarm
- Use steering column collars
- Purchase a steering wheel/brake pedal lock
- Use window etching (have the vehicle's VIN number etched into the glass)
- Install a starter "kill-switch"
- Equip your vehicle with a tracking system
There are many types of collision repair fraud scams, ranging from airbag fraud to chop shops that dismantle and resell stolen vehicle parts, to shops that inflate vehicle damage estimates.
Tips to avoid becoming a victim of vehicle repair fraud:
- Use reputable collision repair shops that employ ASE-certified mechanics
- Obtain a shop recommendation from your insurance company, a family member or a friend
- Select a facility that is clean and orderly, with updated equipment
- Choose a shop that uses written damage reports instead of written estimate of cost/price of repair, as written damage reports act as a blueprint for your repairs and also contain more details about the repairs performed
- Ask for a written warranty on installed collision repair parts and paint work
Heavy equipment theft is a growing problem throughout North America. As with vehicle theft, organized crime rings are the primary driving force behind heavy equipment theft. In many instances, these sophisticated criminals have equipment shopping lists. They know what types of equipment they want and where to find it, and frequently target construction sites rather than secured lots.
Tips to prevent heavy equipment theft:
- Render equiment immobile or difficult to move after hours or on weekends by:
- Maintain a log listing all equipment serial or product identification numbers in a central location and include photos or other identifying information if possible
- Use hydro locks to fix articulated equipment in a curved position, preventing it from traveling in a straight line
- Use sleeve locks to fix backhoe pads in an extended position, keeping the wheels off the ground
- Install a system that disables the equipment's electrical or ignition system if universal keys are used
- Install a tracking transmitter system in each unit designed for construction and heavy-duty equipment