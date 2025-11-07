State officials offer clarification on SNAP benefits status

Baton Rouge, La. (November 7, 2025) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has started distributing federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds to eligible recipients, including able-bodied adults.

Benefits were administered to households that received state-funded assistance on November 1-4, specifically households that include the elderly and disabled, as well as those who typically receive benefits on November 5 and 7. The next distribution of federal SNAP benefits is scheduled for November 9.

Louisiana SNAP recipients are currently receiving approximately 65% of their usual SNAP benefits, depending on household size. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will issue guidance to states to begin issuing 100% of federal SNAP benefits. Once the Department receives that guidance, and federal funding is received, LDH will administer 100% of SNAP benefits as soon as possible.

Benefits are being administered to recipients on their usual distribution day. SNAP benefits are issued on a rolling basis each month based on the last digit of the head of household’s Social Security number.

Availability Date Indicator

Eligible SNAP recipients do not need to take action to receive SNAP benefits. However, SNAP recipients must continue to meet all program requirements on time to continue their federal SNAP eligibility.

Report household changes: Continue to report any changes to your household circumstances.

Complete paperwork: Ensure you complete simplified reporting or recertification paperwork, if applicable.

Submit verification: Submit any requested verification documents:

By mail to the LDH ES Document Processing Center, P.O. Box 260031, Baton Rouge, LA 70826; or

In person at any [dslglkcbb.cc.rs6.net]LDH ES parish office [dslglkcbb.cc.rs6.net]; or

By fax to 225-663-3164.

Here's LDH information about the money they removed from some EBT cards. They're calling that "expungement."

Benefit expungement clarification

LDH released state-funded assistance to households that include the elderly and disabled on November 1-4. Once the USDA’s guidance and White House announcement were released on November 4, the Department suspended the state-funded program and redirected its efforts to paying federal benefits to the entire SNAP population.

However, on the evening of November 4, LDH's SNAP EBT vendor paid out the November 5 state-funded assistance, and those benefits were pulled back so recipients would receive the higher amount starting November 7. These are the only benefits that were expunged. Households that include the elderly and disabled, who received benefits from November 1-4, will not have their state-funded assistance expunged.

