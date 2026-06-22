State officials issue insurance info about TS Arthur

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has released new flood, auto and homeowners insurance guidance for policyholders affected by Tropical Storm Arthur.

Here's an FAQ they have prepared:

A release states: "Residents are also encouraged to visit the LDI Storm Resource Center, a new webpage that streamlines access to critical information ranging from storm preparation and recovery to the post-disaster claims process. You can also download the new LDIConnect app, which provides easy access to resources like our Storm Claim Center and Consumer Services contact information, in the App Store [ldi.la.gov] and Google Play [ldi.la.gov]."