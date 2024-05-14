State officials confirm three storm-related deaths

UPDATE: St. Martin officials have identified the storm fatality.

Lydia Stegall, 24, of Bronson, Texas, died Monday night after the camper she was in flipped over in the 1000 block of Paul Road in Cecilia, following a suspected tornado.

As we reported earlier, she's one of three storm-related deaths the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed resulting from severe weather on Monday, May 13.

The St. Martin Parish coroner reports that a female died in Cecilia after a camper rolled over because of high winds.

The West Baton Rouge Parish coroner reports that a 31-year-old female died in Port Allen when a tree fell on the trailer in which she resided. The female was nine months pregnant at the time of her death; the fetus did not survive and is being counted as the third storm-related death.

These are the only storm-related, accidental deaths LDH has confirmed as a result of the May 13 storms to date.