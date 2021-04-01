State health officials to host series of tele-town halls on COVID-19 vaccine

The Louisiana Public Health Institute and Louisiana Department of Health announced they will host four regional tele-town halls on the COVID-19 vaccine in April.

The series of virtual community conversations called “All Things Covid-19 Vaccine — A Tele-Townhall for Sharing Information and Answers," will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, and Dr. Earl Benjamin-Robinson, Director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity.

Local panelists will include each region’s medical director, faith-based leaders and community advocates.

LPHI and LDH say the goal of the events is to provide information about the COVID-19 vaccine, dispel myths and answer direct questions from participants.

The dialogue will also focus on equitable health outcomes for all Louisianans, especially the African American community who has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, health officials say.

Each tele-town hall will be hosted through GoToWebinar.

To register for a tele-town hall in your region, see the list below:

Monday, April 12

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

4 and 5 (Acadiana and Lake Charles areas)

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2492657045362001421

Tuesday, April 13

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

6, 7 and 8 (Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe areas)

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5078292778495960589

Wednesday, April 14

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

1, 3 and 9 (Greater New Orleans, Houma-Thibodaux and North Shore areas)

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3998709798973429261

Thursday, April 15

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

2 (Baton Rouge area)

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3648496653829125645

