State health officials to hold virtual town hall on pandemic, vaccine

A virtual town hall aimed at educating Louisiana citizens on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine will be held on Thursday, April 22.

The town hall, which takes place at 1:00 pm, will be hosted by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and Louisiana Department of Health.

All members of the Louisiana community are invited to take part in the event. A question and answer session will follow with Subject Matter Experts about COVID-19, the vaccines and the road to post-pandemic recovery.

The Pandemic: What Now? features presentations by Dr. Shantel Hebert-Magee, Regional Medical Director for the Metropolitan New Orleans area and Dr. Rochelle Head-Dunham, Executive and Medical Director for the Metropolitan Human Services District.

Organizers say that Dr. Hebert-Magee will speak about the ongoing vaccination efforts, where the numbers are growing and where we still need work and Dr. Head-Dunham will speak about mental wellness, dealing with the challenges we have overcome and facing what comes next.

Panelist will answer the following questions during the presentation: How safe are gatherings? What’s going on with the COVID variants? What’s life like after being vaccinated? How can we better help the underserved? What can I do about the feelings of loss I am experiencing? How do I take care of anxiety I see in loved ones?

Participation is open to anyone who wants to register. To do so, click here.

