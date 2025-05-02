State health officials predict record high Whooping Cough this year

Whooping cough cases in Louisiana are on track to post a record high for the year - the highest in 35 years.

Mirroring national trends, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting they've identified 164 cases of whooping cough (pertussis) in the first four months of 2025; by comparison, there were 153 cases identified in all of 2024.

﻿The significant spread of whooping cough is leading to a corresponding increase in reported hospitalizations and deaths.

Since September 2024, 40 people in Louisiana have been hospitalized with whooping cough. Seventy percent of those hospitalizations have occurred among babies younger than 1 year old. Two babies have died in Louisiana so far; those are the first reported in Louisiana since 2018.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. People with whooping cough commonly have severe coughing fits. This causes them to take deep breaths right after coughing, making a “whooping” sound.

Whooping cough spreads from person to person through coughing, sneezing, and close contact. Infected people can spread the bacteria from the start of symptoms and for up to three weeks after coughing begins.

Infants under the age of 1 year are most affected by whooping cough, showing the highest reported rates of infection and the greatest likelihood of severe complications and death, although the disease can occur in anyone. The bacteria that cause whooping cough are often unknowingly spread to infants by close family or caregivers.

Here are LDH's Recommendations for the general public



Review your and your child’s immunization history to see if you are up to date on your pertussis-containing vaccines. Talk to your provider if you have any questions about the pertussis vaccine.

Routine prevention steps, including hand washing and covering your mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, are essential to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and do not share food, utensils, toothbrushes, cigarettes, or similar personal items.

If you think you or your child has pertussis, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing people.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with pertussis, contact your healthcare provider about medication that can keep you from getting sick.

Protecting young babies



Infants are not eligible to receive a pertussis-containing vaccine until they are 2 months old, which can leave young babies at particularly high risk for severe disease.

The best way to protect newborns from whooping cough is for pregnant women to receive a Tdap vaccine during each pregnancy. Other individuals who may have close contact with young babies should talk to their healthcare provider about their vaccine history and whether they should receive a pertussis vaccine.

About the pertussis vaccines

Vaccination is the best way to prevent serious complications. The vaccines are effective, but protection fades over time.

Two vaccines help protect against whooping cough: DTaP for children younger than 7 years and Tdap for older children, teens, and adults. Both also protect against tetanus and diphtheria.



Babies and children younger than 7 years old should receive DTaP vaccine a total of five times, at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 15 to 18 months, and 4 to 6 years.

Preteens should receive the Tdap booster between 11 and 12 years.

Adults should receive another dose of Tdap every 10 years.

Pregnant women should also get the Tdap vaccine during the third trimester of any pregnancy. Evidence shows that infants are less likely to develop pertussis early in life if their mother received the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy.

Residents are urged to talk to their doctor.

LDH is advising clinicians to follow the recommendations shared via a health advisory earlier this week, available here.