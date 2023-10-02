State Fire Update for Monday, October 2, 2023

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Modifies Statewide Burn Ban:

As of 5 p.m. on September 27, 2023, LDAF modified its burn ban order to allow agricultural burning to resume, including but not limited to prescribed burning except for standing sugarcane. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal also modified its burn ban order to allow individual parishes to opt out of the statewide burn ban, fire chiefs to resume granting burn permissions, and certain live fire training to resume with its written permission effective as of 5 p.m., September 29, 2023. This order is reevaluated weekly. As parishes opt out of the statewide burn ban, the Louisiana Burn Ban Map will be updated at https://t.ly/CETXf.

Fire Highlights:

A red flag warning is in effect for the third day in a row as very dry, hot and windy conditions continue over the fires.

Fire behavior inside the fires’ footprints were minimal yesterday. On the Tiger Island, Hwy. 113, Elizabeth and Lions Camp Road Fires, crews patrolled containment lines, sought out heat signatures, and mopped up hotspots. They also cleared containment lines of needle cast that have the potential to reburn. Specific to the Hwy. 113 and Elizabeth Fires, firefighters continued to investigate heat within the 10-Mile Creek Drainage. Timber salvage operations continue making progress on the Tiger Island and Lions Camp Road Fires.

Crews will patrol containment lines for heat sources, mop up and patrol containment lines again today. All resources are available to assist the state of Louisiana with initial attack as needed.

Tiger Island Fire: 31,290 acres, no change | 84% contained| 194 personnel assigned

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-tiger-island-fire

Hwy. 113 Fire: 7,124 acres, no change | 95% contained | 33 personnel assigned

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-hwy-113-fire

Lions Camp Road Fire: 785 acres, no change | 95% contained | 4 personnel assigned.

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-lions-camp-road-fire

Elizabeth Fire: 940 acres, no change | 98% contained | 13 personnel assigned

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-elizabeth-fire

Equipment:

Type 6 engines, dozers, tractor plow units, water tenders, medical squads and ambulances are assigned to the fires.

Aerial resources including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft also are available. Parish authorities and departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are providing additional support.

Weather and Fire Behavior:

A red flag warning remains in effect today for the fires and surrounding areas. Conditions are expected to be hot and unusually dry with breezy afternoon winds that will greatly increase fire danger today. Humidities are expected to be as low as the mid-20s, which is a critical level for southern Louisiana. Needle cast reburn is possible as is an increase in visible heat in unburned drainages. Initial attack remains a possibility and fire behavior would be expected to be very aggressive if initial attack does occur. Updates on fire weather conditions are available at https://www.weather.gov/lch.

Air Quality:

Smoke may occur in reburn or initial attack areas. Air quality information is available at https://fire.airnow.gov.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs):

TFRs remain in place over the Tiger Island Fire (https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_3_3911.html) and ov