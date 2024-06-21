State fire officials asking for help to identify suspect

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for help from the public to identify a man wanted in connection with a November fire at a Deridder car dealership.

Back in November, the Rosepine Fire Department was called to a 4:30 a.m. fire at the Benoit Ford dealership on Johnnie Hall Memorial Highway in Deridder.

The fire consumed the building and all of the dealership's contents and inventory.

During the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire, tips, pictures and videos from the public helped deputies determine the fire was intentionally set. Now, deputies need the public’s help again to identify and locate the person responsible.

The suspect appears to be a young man, around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie and skinny jeans, and was captured on surveillance walking around the property around 4 a.m.

The fire was reported by a passerby around 30 minutes later.

Here are the pictures:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this person’s identity and whereabouts to contact the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through our online tip form found at lasfm.org.

The SFM thanks the community, in advance, for any assistance provided to help get answers in this case.