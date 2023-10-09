State Fire Marshal’s Office receives grant for smoke alarm program

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) announced its selection as a federal grant award recipient allowing the agency to obtain thousands of smoke alarms to increase home fire safety across Louisiana.

FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) Grant award, totaling $180,050, will boost the SFM’s smoke alarm inventory to more than 15,000 units for the agency’s Operation SaveA-Life program and, for the first time, include an inventory of 100 smoke alarms for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Operation Save-A-Life partners the SFM with local fire departments and districts to provide free smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency alert equipment.

“We are thrilled to make this announcement as we ask Louisianans to be especially fire-aware next week during National Fire Prevention Week,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis, “Part of being fire aware is being prepared and the best way to be prepared for a fire emergency in your home is to have a working smoke alarm looking out for you and your loved ones when you go to sleep at night.”

The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) has deemed October 8-14, 2023 as National Fire Prevention Week across the U.S. This year’s theme is “Cooking Safety Starts With YOU. Pay Attention to Fire Prevention” which aims to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States.

Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths. Of Louisiana’s 78 fire-related deaths in 2022, a handful were believed to have been cooking-related. Statistics from investigations conducted by the SFM that year show smoke alarms were found in only 11 of those homes, however, only three located were confirmed to be in working order at the time of the fire.

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half (49%) of all U.S. home fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “These numbers tell us that there is still much work to do when it comes to better educating the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.”

