State Fire Marshal's Office mourns loss of former leader

The State Fire Marshal's Office is mourning the loss of former Marshal Charles Fredieu who died Sunday following a battle with cancer. He was 84.

Fredieu served as Louisiana's State Fire Marshal from 1992 until 1996 under the administration of Edwin Edwards.

According to Fredieu's obituary, He was a prominent labor leader for over 50 years. He retired as Assistant Fire Chief in the Shreveport Fire Department after serving for 34 years and was President of the Louisiana Firefighters' Retirement System for 16 years.

"Charlie was a champion for the best fire service in Louisiana," said State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning, "In his time as State Fire Marshal, he was a powerful force in fire prevention and arson abatement. I thank him for what he gave us all."

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Shreveport.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport.

Read Fredieu's full obituary, here.

