State Fire Marshal offers fireworks safety tips

As Louisiana families prepare to celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th year, the Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is urging residents to put safety first and use fireworks responsibly.

Fireworks remain a leading cause of preventable holiday injuries each year. Sparklers can reach temperatures above 2,000 degrees, creating a serious burn risk, especially for children.

According to 2025 data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks misuse and malfunction were linked to at least 15 deaths and an estimated 13,000 emergency department-treated injuries. Sparklers accounted for an estimated 1,300 injuries. People ages 15 to 24 were injured most often, with burns to the hands, fingers and head among the most common injuries.

More than 660 permitted fireworks stands will operate statewide this season, with retail sales allowed through 11:59 p.m. July 5. Louisiana law requires fireworks vendors to be licensed and permitted through the SFM and to sell only where fireworks are authorized.

“Public fireworks displays remain the safest way to celebrate,” said DPS Principal, Assistant Chief Bryan J Adams. “If you choose to use consumer fireworks at home, plan ahead, follow safety guidelines and buy only from licensed vendors.”

To help prevent injuries, the Office of State Fire Marshal recommends:

• Use fireworks in open areas at least 200 feet from buildings, vehicles and flammable materials

• Never allow children to handle fireworks; consider safer alternatives such as glow sticks or public displays

• Never use homemade, altered or illegal fireworks and always follow label instructions

• Do not use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs

• Light one firework at a time and keep a hose or bucket of water nearby

• Soak used fireworks before disposal and never place dry fireworks in the trash

• Check local burn bans and avoid fireworks during dry or windy conditions