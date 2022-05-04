State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning retiring, successor named

State Fire Marshal H. "Butch Browning, the longest-serving state fire marshal in Louisiana is retiring.

On Wednesday Governor John Bel Edwards announced that State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning has accepted the position of executive director of the National Association of State Fire Marshals, which becomes effective May 15, 2022.

Browning has served as the state fire marshal for 14 years. Browning was first appointed in 2008 and has served through two, two-term governors.

“Butch has been a valued member of my cabinet, helping lead our state through some of the strongest hurricanes and severe weather on record. His expertise and knowledge were crucial to helping work with the business community as we navigated ways in which to keep communities safe during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. He and his team spent countless days including weekends working with and educating business owners. I will always be grateful for his service and dedication to our citizens and the men and women of the State Fire Marshal’s Office,” said Gov. Edwards.

State Fire Marshal Deputy Assistant Secretary Daniel H. Wallis has been named as Browning's successor. Dan has been a member of the fire service for nearly 30 years working with the Zachary Fire Department where he was recognized as Firefighter of the Year in his first year as a career fireman in 1980 and was named that department's fire chief in 2000.

"This is a bittersweet day for me as I am so proud to look back on what this agency has become over the past 14 years, but also that I will not be as integral of a part of its bright future, though I will remain its strongest cheerleader from the sidelines,” said Browning. “I want to thank Governor Edwards for allowing me to serve the citizens, specifically the fire and life safety industry. I look forward to using my 34 years of experience to not only promote the great work of Louisiana firefighters, but also to be a partner in national change as it relates to better safety, protection, and economic development. I hope that the dedicated men and women of this agency continue to be held to the utmost appreciation and gratitude for the great work that they do every single day and I am confident Dan Wallis will exceed the successes that we have brought about to this agency together."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel