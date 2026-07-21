State Emergency Operations Center Activated for TS Bertha

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is beginning 24 hour operations in the State Emergency Operations Center as Tropical Storm Bertha moves westward, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

A Tropical Storm Warning and Tropical Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service currently includes portions of Louisiana. Current threats include minor to moderate storm surge flooding, tropical storm force winds and storms producing heavy rainfall.

“We strongly encourage the public to stay weather aware over the next few days as this system moves in our direction,” said GOHSEP Director Brigadier General Jason Mahfouz. “Any changes to the forecast could change the impact to our state. Pay attention to those impacts and the conditions you may face. Check your emergency supplies. Strong winds could result in power outages. Check on friends or loved ones who may need assistance. Stay informed with any information shared by your local emergency managers and local leaders.”

GOHSEP has begun coordination calls with parish emergency directors and stands ready to respond. The Crisis Action Team will analyze any requests for support from our local partners and look for the most efficient way to provide those resources.

For those impacted last month by Tropical Storm Arthur, GOHSEP’s recovery staff will continue that effort even as we face this new threat.

Officials say: Download the revamped Get A Game Plan App for more information on Louisiana’s emergency management efforts. Please follow GOHSEP’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other preparedness information at 3456www.getagameplan.org [getagameplan.org].