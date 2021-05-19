Watch
State confirms third storm-related death due to flooding

Posted at 8:48 AM, May 19, 2021
The number of confirmed storm-related deaths in Louisiana has risen to three.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the body of a 61-year-old man found in a submerged vehicle in Lake Charles was confirmed as the state's third stormed-related death.

Lake Charles Police recovered the body and vehicle on Tuesday afternoon from a ditch in a low-lying area off East Prien Lake Road.

The death was also the city's first flood-related death.

The state's two other confirmed storm-related deaths occurred in East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge Parish.

The EBR parish coroner confirmed the death of a 33 year-old man that was found in a flooded vehicle after water receded in Baton Rouge on Bluebonnet Drive.

The first storm related death was confirmed Tuesday by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner as a 40 year-old man found in a vehicle that crashed into a flooded canal in Port Allen.

One person was injured in the crash and another is still missing.

