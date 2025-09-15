State Auditor’s Report highlights key findings on La.’s driver’s license fees and suspension issues

Baton Rouge, LA — A recent audit of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) sheds light on the agency’s collection of driver’s license and reinstatement fees, revealing significant financial and operational insights. The report, released today, indicates that OMV collected $164 million in fees during fiscal year 2024, with the majority — $125 million — stemming from license reinstatement and insurance cancellation fees.

The audit found that Louisiana’s insurance cancellation fee alone accounted for $104 million of the total collections, providing critical funding for various state programs. However, the report also highlights concerns regarding the impact of these fees on Louisiana drivers. As of June 2024, more than 255,000 of the state’s over 2.8 million licenses were either suspended or revoked, predominantly due to unresolved insurance cancellations.

While Louisiana’s license renewal fees are consistent with those of other states, the audit noted that the state’s maximum reinstatement fees for insurance violations are among the highest in the nation, exceeded only by one other state. This discrepancy raises questions about balancing revenue interests and fair treatment of drivers.

Auditors also pointed out operational challenges, including OMV’s reliance on an outdated computer system, which complicates the agency’s ability to efficiently manage licensing and violations.

Recommendations and Next Steps

The report recommends that the Louisiana Legislature evaluate current laws related to license suspensions and reinstatements, aiming to mitigate the negative effects on drivers while maintaining road safety standards. Addressing the heavy reliance on outdated technology is also emphasized as a priority for OMV to improve service delivery.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles remains committed to transparency and continuous improvement, aiming to serve residents better and ensure fair, efficient licensing practices.

