State and local officials to attend family-friendly vaccination event, Sun., Nov. 21

BATON ROUGE — A family-friendly vaccine clinic is happening Sunday, November 21, in Baton Rouge.

State and local officials are scheduled to join the Louisiana Department of Health and community partners during the free COVID-19 vaccination event that will have live entertainment, food, a shot for $100 Visa debit cards, door prizes and family-friendly activities.

State and local officials to attend:

Governor John Bel Edwards

LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

State Rep. Ted James, Chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus

Sancerie O' Rourke-Allen

The free vaccination event will take place at Quarters-Endless Entertainment from Noon to 4 P.M. at 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge.

Registration is required to attend, see tweet below:

Who says getting your #COVIDVaccine can't be fun? Get yours this Sunday at our family-friendly vaccination event, ages 5-17 welcome!



📅Sunday, 11/21

⏰ 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

🗺️ Quarters: 4530 Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge

💻Register: https://t.co/jZkmt2CrbL pic.twitter.com/ZyXihwfvdJ — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) November 17, 2021

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel