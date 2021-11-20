Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

State and local officials to attend family-friendly vaccination event, Sun., Nov. 21

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 12:52 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 14:37:09-05

BATON ROUGE — A family-friendly vaccine clinic is happening Sunday, November 21, in Baton Rouge.

State and local officials are scheduled to join the Louisiana Department of Health and community partners during the free COVID-19 vaccination event that will have live entertainment, food, a shot for $100 Visa debit cards, door prizes and family-friendly activities.

State and local officials to attend:

  • Governor John Bel Edwards
  • LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips
  • Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
  • State Rep. Ted James, Chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus
  • Sancerie O' Rourke-Allen

The free vaccination event will take place at Quarters-Endless Entertainment from Noon to 4 P.M. at 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge.

Registration is required to attend, see tweet below:

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.