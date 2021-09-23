Coroner identifies remains found in alligator as missing Slidell man

Officials have positively identified remains found inside an alligator's stomach as a St. Tammany Parish man who had been missing since August 30.

Timothy Satterlee, Sr. was attacked by an alligator near his home in the Slidell area in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Satterlee was walking in high floodwaters after Ida when his wife, who was inside their home, told deputies she heard a commotion outside. She saw a large alligator attacking her husband, she said. She was able to stop the attack and pull her husband out of the water, then went to get help. When she returned, her husband was not there.

Two weeks later, authorities captured a 12-foot, 504 pound alligator believed to be responsible for the attack. The gator was euthanized, and human remains were found inside its stomach.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston and his staff used advanced DNA technology to make an 11-point DNA match with Satterlee's children.

"For legal purposes, a 16-point match is the general standard," Preston said. "In this case, given the circumstances, I am satisfied that an 11-point match confirms these are Mr. Satterlee's remains."

Preston is continuing the scientific effort to positively identify the remains.

"We have catalogued hair and other samples from Mr. Satterlee's home and will attempt to make a full and complete DNA match," Preston said. "We offer our sympathies to Mr. Satterlee's family as they continue to deal with this tragic loss."

