Squirrel season starts Saturday

The Louisiana spring squirrel hunting season begins Saturday, May 2 and runs through May 24, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced.

A basic hunting license is all that is needed to hunt squirrels and those 17 and under are not required to have a youth license to hunt squirrels. Louisiana has two species of squirrels; gray and fox squirrels.

The bag limit is three per day during the spring with a possession limit of nine.

Spring squirrel season is closed on the Kisatchie National Forest, some national wildlife refuges, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property and some state WMAs.

For a complete list of WMAs and public lands open to squirrel hunting and more information on WMA squirrel hunting, see the 2025-26 LDWF Hunting regulations [wlf.louisiana.gov].

To purchase a hunting license, see the LDWF license webpage [wlf.louisiana.gov].

All visitors to LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. See the LDWF WMA Access Permit webpage [wlf.louisiana.gov] for more information.

For more information on squirrel hunting in Louisiana, see the LDWF Small Game webpage [wlf.louisiana.gov] or contact LDWF Small Game/Wild Turkey Program Manager Cody Cedotal at ccedotal@wlf.la.gov.