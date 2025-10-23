Special session starts today

The Louisiana Legislature meets in special session, starting today at 2 p.m.

You can keep up with the bills that are being considered via the legislature's website here.

The governor called the session, which will end no later than November 13, to address "the election code, election dates, election deadlines, and election plans for the 2026 election cycle, and to provide for the funding thereof if necessary."

Our media partners at The Advocate have posted a story that takes a look at why the session was called and what's expected:

The way Republicans tell it, the special session that begins Thursday afternoon is not complicated and, ideally, it won’t last very long, the Advocate reports.

“Everybody wants to just get in and get out,” said Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen, who will be carrying legislation that is likely to be the sole focus at the Capitol. “I think we’ll be done by Nov. 1.”

The plan? Push Louisiana’s new closed primary elections in April back one month and hold them in May instead, to buy time for a potential Supreme Court decision that could allow Louisiana to draw a new congressional map.

