Southern University to host COVID webinar with LDH Thursday night

Southern University will host a public webinar on Thursday night with officials from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The free event will allow the public to hear directly from medical and higher education professionals on how the state is working to keep college students and campuses safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panelists include:

Susannah Craig, manager for K-12 standards at the Louisiana Department of Education

Dr. Leron Finger, pediatric critical care medicine specialist and chief quality officer at Children's Hospital in New Orleans and clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at LSU Health New Orleans

Dr. Eric Griggs (Doc Griggs), director of community health for Access Health Louisiana and community medicine adviser for the Xavier University School of Pharmacy Health and Wellness Center in New Orleans

Robyn Merrick, vice president for external affairs for the Southern University System

Curtis Wright, vice president for student affairs at Xavier University in New Orleans

Questions can be asked during the Live Zoom broadcast on August 26 from 5:00 pm to 6:15 pm.

To register for the event, click here.

