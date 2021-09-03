Southern University at New Orleans to return Sept. 7

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Southern University at New Orleans plans to return to campus on Tuesday, September 7th.

Prior to Hurricane Ida, students that could do so were encouraged to return home. Students who remained in the residential facility were transported to Southern University at Baton Rouge and housing staff. Students were told to notify their parents or other emergency contacts to advise them of their location.

Their team has almost finalized a campus facilities assessment and found some damages from the hurricane. However, even with wind speeds that approached 150 miles per hour, SUNO says it will ensure its buildings are ready for a safe return.

SUNO is asking the University community to continue monitoring official Southern University at New Orleans social media channels, campus emails and hurricane preparedness website .

"We are heartened by the resiliency of the SUNO community. Although the impact of this Category 4 Hurricane on our lives will linger in our minds for a while, our commitment to provide a quality educational experience for our students remains as strong as ever," the university said.

