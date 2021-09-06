Southern University at New Orleans to remain closed through September 10

Southern University at New Orleans announced Monday that the school will remain closed through Friday, September 10 due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The university says that electrical power has been partially restored to the campus.

"However, since many parts of the region are still without power and some of our faculty, staff, and students evacuated the City, the campus will remain closed," they said.

Classes and all campus operations will resume on Monday, September 13.

"Our physical plant staff, contractors, and Entergy will continue their assessments and perform the needed work to reopen campus facilities safely," a release states. "During this time, we are asking staff members with access to power and the internet to continue to work remotely until we return."

The University is encouraging faculty, staff and students to monitor official Southern University at New Orleans social media channels, campus emails and their hurricane preparedness website.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel