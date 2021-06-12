'Southern Nights' designated Louisiana's state cultural song

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana is reshuffling its official state songs list.

Lawmakers voted to add "Southern Nights" by New Orleans native Allen Toussaint as the state's official cultural song.

They kept "You Are My Sunshine," co-written by former Gov. Jimmy Davis, in its long-held place as the state's official song.

But the House and Senate struck the song "Give Me Louisiana" by Doralice Fontane from the official songs list. That tune referenced "old plantation days" in its list of the reasons that Louisiana is "the sweetest of all states."

The bill by Lafayette Democratic Rep. Vincent Pierre adding "Southern Nights" and scrapping "Give Me Louisiana" was sent to the governor before session ended.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel