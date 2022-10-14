Southern and Georgetown Universities partner in "GU-272 Memory Project"

Southern University and Georgetown University are partnering for a project that tracks the decedents of 272 slaves who were sold by Jesuit Priest, who has ties to both universities.

The "GU-272 Memory Project" uncovered that in 1838, the slaves owned and run by the Jesuits of Maryland were sold to Louisiana Plantations to bail Georgetown out of massive debt.

Of the 272 descendants, Georgetown has tracked that only 12 have been documented in Louisiana. Work continues here to locate descendants of the remaining 260 slaves.

According to official records, Archives were started in 1961 by then, the retired ‘Dean’ of the University, John Brother Cade.

To learn more about the "GU-272 Memory Project, and view the Archives, Manuscripts & Rare Books Department at Southern University and A&M College, click here.

Our partners at The Acadiana Advocate recently published an extensive photo gallery of the GU272 Memory Project that can be viewed on their website by clicking here.