South Louisiana beaches safe to visit, no advisories

Bo Evans
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 08:22:34-04

A trip to the beach can be a fun way to cool off. And Louisianans don't need to cross state lines to get there.

The Louisiana Department of Health Beach Monitoring Program tests water at 23 beach locations along the Louisiana coast to determine if water quality meets Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) criteria. The program is part of the federal Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act of 2000.

The BEACH Act is an amendment to the Clean Water Act that requires all coastal states to develop programs for effective water quality monitoring and public notification at coastal recreational beaches, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

LDH tests beach water for enterococci bacteria. Officials say these bacteria are often found in sewage pollution and can cause illness, infection, or rashes. Samples are collected weekly during Louisiana's beach season from May 1 through October 31.

There is currently no advisory for Fontainebleau State, Constance Beach, Holly Beach, Gulf Breeze and Lake Charles North Beach, reports indicate.

Monitoring Site
   Most Recent Sample Date
 Advisory Status
Constance Beach
 06/13/2023  No Advisory
Cypremort Point State Park
 06/21/2023
       Advisory
Elmer's Island
 
06/19/2023 
      Advisory
Fontainebleau State Park
 06/19/2023
   No Advisory
Grand Isle State Park Site #1
 
 
 
 Currently Closed to Sampling
Grand Isle State Park Site #2
 
 
 
 Currently Closed to Sampling
Grand Isle State Park Site #3
 
  
 Currently Closed to Sampling
Grand Isle State Park Site #4
 
  
  Currently Closed to Sampling
Grand Isle Site #1
 
06/19/2023
 
     No Advisory  
Grand Isle Site #2
 
06/19/2023
 
   No Advisory
Grand Isle Site #3
 06/19/2023
    No Advisory
Gulf Breeze Site #1
 06/13/2023
    No Advisory
Holly Beach Site #1
 06/13/2023
    No Advisory
Holly Beach Site #2
 06/13/2023
     No Advisory
Holly Beach Site #3
 06/13/2023
     No Advisory
Holly Beach Site #4
 06/13/2023
     No Advisory
Holly Beach Site #5
 06/13/2023
     No Advisory
Holly Beach Site #6
 06/13/2023
     No Advisory
Lake Charles North Beach
 
06/21/2023
     No Advisory
Lake Charles South Beach
 
CLOSED
 

 CLOSED TO RECREATIONAL USE BY

CALCASIEU PARISH

Little Florida Beach
 06/13/2023
       Advisory
Long (Dung) Beach
 06/13/2023
       Advisory
Martin
 06/13/2023
       Advisory
Rutherford
 06/21/2023
      Advisory

Holly Beach, Constance Beach and Gulf Breeze are located in Cameron Parish, about an hour south of Lake Charles.

Fontainebleau State Park is located in Mandeville on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain. The entrance fee is $3 per person, but it's free for children under 3 and seniors 62 and older.

Water Quality Sampling remains suspended for the Grand Isle State Park due to damage from Hurricane Ida, authorities say.

Click here for a map of updated beach locations and advisory status.

