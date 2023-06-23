South Louisiana beaches safe to visit, no advisories

A trip to the beach can be a fun way to cool off. And Louisianans don't need to cross state lines to get there.

The Louisiana Department of Health Beach Monitoring Program tests water at 23 beach locations along the Louisiana coast to determine if water quality meets Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) criteria. The program is part of the federal Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act of 2000.

The BEACH Act is an amendment to the Clean Water Act that requires all coastal states to develop programs for effective water quality monitoring and public notification at coastal recreational beaches, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

LDH tests beach water for enterococci bacteria. Officials say these bacteria are often found in sewage pollution and can cause illness, infection, or rashes. Samples are collected weekly during Louisiana's beach season from May 1 through October 31.

There is currently no advisory for Fontainebleau State, Constance Beach, Holly Beach, Gulf Breeze and Lake Charles North Beach, reports indicate.

Monitoring Site

Most Recent Sample Date

Advisory Status

Constance Beach

06/13/2023 No Advisory

Cypremort Point State Park

06/21/2023

Advisory

Elmer's Island



06/19/2023

Advisory Fontainebleau State Park

06/19/2023

No Advisory

Grand Isle State Park Site #1







Currently Closed to Sampling

Grand Isle State Park Site #2







Currently Closed to Sampling

Grand Isle State Park Site #3





Currently Closed to Sampling

Grand Isle State Park Site #4





Currently Closed to Sampling

Grand Isle Site #1



06/19/2023



No Advisory

Grand Isle Site #2



06/19/2023



No Advisory

Grand Isle Site #3

06/19/2023

No Advisory Gulf Breeze Site #1

06/13/2023

No Advisory

Holly Beach Site #1

06/13/2023

No Advisory

Holly Beach Site #2

06/13/2023

No Advisory

Holly Beach Site #3

06/13/2023

No Advisory

Holly Beach Site #4

06/13/2023

No Advisory

Holly Beach Site #5

06/13/2023

No Advisory

Holly Beach Site #6

06/13/2023

No Advisory

Lake Charles North Beach



06/21/2023

No Advisory

Lake Charles South Beach



CLOSED



CLOSED TO RECREATIONAL USE BY CALCASIEU PARISH

Little Florida Beach

06/13/2023

Advisory

Long (Dung) Beach

06/13/2023

Advisory

Martin

06/13/2023

Advisory

Rutherford

06/21/2023

Advisory



Holly Beach, Constance Beach and Gulf Breeze are located in Cameron Parish, about an hour south of Lake Charles.

Fontainebleau State Park is located in Mandeville on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain. The entrance fee is $3 per person, but it's free for children under 3 and seniors 62 and older.

Water Quality Sampling remains suspended for the Grand Isle State Park due to damage from Hurricane Ida, authorities say.

Click here for a map of updated beach locations and advisory status.