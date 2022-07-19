Some juvenile prisoners will be moved to Angola Gov. Edwards announced

During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced some juveniles will be temporarily moved to Angola next month. Edwards said the juveniles will be moved to a portion of Angola once used as a reception center.

The youth will still be under the Office of Juvenile Justice supervision.

"Only the most troubled youth will be moved to the state penitentiary," said Deputy Secretary of OJJ Bill Sommers.

The announcement came after a riot at the Bridge City facility earlier this year and an escape, theft and shooting over the weekend.

Gov. Edwards said an initial review showed several deficiencies and failures including "a violation of the approved plan of action for additional security."

Three OJJ officials have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.