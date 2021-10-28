Small plane makes emergency landing on I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish

Pumpkin Center, La. – A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 12 Tangipahoa Parish.

The plane landed on a car on I-12 Thursday afternoon, according to WBRZ.

Three people were on board the plane when it landed on the interstate near the Pumpkin Center exit about 4 pm Thursday.

WBRZ reports that as the plane landed on the road, it hit a passing car.

All three people in the small plane and the person in the car are okay.

Read more from WBRZ.

It appears everyone is okay. But, I did not know cable barriers worked on airplanes. It’s good to know. This is on I-12 near Pumpkin Center. The things we see @La_DOTD amazes me sometimes. pic.twitter.com/i8kA9hytPr — Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) October 28, 2021

