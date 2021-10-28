Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Small plane makes emergency landing on I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish

items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana State Police
planecrash.JPG
Posted at 5:24 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 18:29:30-04

Pumpkin Center, La. – A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 12 Tangipahoa Parish.

The plane landed on a car on I-12 Thursday afternoon, according to WBRZ.

Three people were on board the plane when it landed on the interstate near the Pumpkin Center exit about 4 pm Thursday.

WBRZ reports that as the plane landed on the road, it hit a passing car.

All three people in the small plane and the person in the car are okay.

Read more from WBRZ.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.