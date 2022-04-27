Slidell PD: 78-year-old man attacked by squirrel resulting in 'significant injuries'

Slidell Police say a 78-year-old man was attacked by a squirrel Tuesday, resulting in "significant injuries."

Police say they responded to the squirrel attack involving a 78-year-old man. Reports to the police department stated, "the man was actively being attacked by a squirrel, who was eating his hand. The man was attempting to choke the squirrel, but was unable to obtain a good grip.”

First responders arrived and found the man still struggling with the squirrel. The squirrel was eventually subdued and died as a result of its injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, some of which were pretty significant, they say. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Slidell Police say the man was walking around outside of his home when the squirrel came from the direction of his roof and attacked him. The attack was unprovoked.

Officials say it is very rare for squirrels to attack people, but there have been documented cases of squirrels attacking and biting people and pets sometimes severely enough to cause injury. In a Facebook post, police say a diseased squirrel may be more likely to show aggressive or hostile behavior towards human beings.

This is the second reported squirrel attack in Slidell this year, police say. The first occurred in February, during a Mardi Gras parade.

The police department states that while the circumstances of the post may sound funny, the incident was serious.

