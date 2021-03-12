Slidell boy reunited with vaccinated grandparents for the first time in months

A Slidell boy got the surprise of the year this week when he was reunited with his grandparents for the first time in eight months.

According to his mother, 12-year-old Patrick's grandparents were both recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and decided to travel from Florida to visit him.

He didn't know they were going to be visiting and they surprised him on Tuesday right before one of his basketball games.

Patrick was just a little surprised and can be seen dropping the basketball and running to give his grandparents a hug.

Full video below courtesy Niki Dowell:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel