SLEMCO’s 89th Annual Meeting Attracts Thousands

The 2026 SLEMCO Annual Meeting attracted thousands of members to Lafayette’s Cajundome Saturday.

SLEMCO’s 2026 Annual Meeting Grand-Prize Winner was Randall Dore of Kaplan. He selected $30,000 cash as his grand prize.

“I’ve been coming to the meeting for the last 12 years and have never won a thing,” said Dore. “I have no idea what I’ll spend the money on. I’m blown away - I came expecting not to win anything.”

The second grand prize winner, Marcus Richard of Church Point, took home $5,000 while the 3rd Grand Prize winner James Matte, also of Church Point, walked away with $2,500. The early bird prize – a $3,000 SLEMCO bill credit – was won by Matthew and Jennifer Courville of Basile.

Earlier during the meeting, SLEMCO awarded $40,000 in college scholarships to twenty students who will be attending college or trade school this fall.

Board President David Simon of Gueydan and Chief Executive Officer Katherine Domingue of Lafayette addressed the crowd, updating SLEMCO members on major projects and future goals and objectives of the company. In celebrating SLEMCO’s 89th year in business, both renewed their commitment to making sure the organization prioritizes service reliability, rate stability and transparent communications for SLEMCO customers, a release states.

Board members Don Resweber of St. Martin Parish, David Simon of Vermilion Parish, and Gary Soileau of St. Landry Parish were unopposed and each re-elected to the board.

Vitalant Blood Services held their annual blood drive as part of the meeting. Several hundred units of blood products were drawn to help save the lives of people throughout Acadiana needing blood.

SLEMCO provides electric power to over 120,000 residents and businesses in the parishes of Acadia, Avoyelles, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion.