SLEMCO crews update on restoration as Ida moves out of Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands of Louisianans are without power as Hurricane Ida continues to move out of the state. And as residents wait to begin the recovery process, SLEMCO crews are out Sunday night working to restore power to customers without.

Communications Coordinator Mary Laurent spoke with KATC's Meagan Glover as crews were working to bring power to homes in St. Martinville.

A tree fell off a main highway in the area, which pulled service from one location that fed power to three homes behind it. Crews cut the tree off the line and were in the process of restoring power to the three homes.

Laurent said of SLEMCO's customer base, there were only around 250 outages at her last check.

And if necessary, more than 200 crews from other companies are ready to help.

"Whatever happens tonight, we have plenty of crews on standby," said Laurent.

Click here for the latest on Cleco outages.

