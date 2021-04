Deputies are investigating a birthday party shooting that left six people wounded.

The shooting happened Saturday night in LaPlace, according to a post from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

The party was for a 12-year-old child, the post states. It happened in the 600 block of Golfview Drive.

Deputies say there were six people shot when a verbal argument happened during the party. No one has died, deputies say, and no one has been arrested.

