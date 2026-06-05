SILVER ALERT: Man missing from DeRidder

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office for 71-year-old Bobby Nathaniel Johnson. He was discovered missing from his residence on Mooney Street in DeRidder today at approximately 11:41 a.m.

Johnson is a black male with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5’9” and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Family reports that Johnson has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Johnson is believed to be driving a black 2003 Ford F-150 (Harley Davidson edition) bearing Texas license plate FNB6289.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 462-3281 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.