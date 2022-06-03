Silver Alert canceled: Lockport woman found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Lockport woman.

State Police say she has been located and is safe.

The Louisiana State Police issued the alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office after the 63-year-old woman walked away from her home in Lockport. She had last been seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Family members confirm that the missing woman suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

