Missing Slidell man located after Silver Alert issued

Posted at 8:19 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 09:54:52-04

UPDATE: The Slidell Police Department says a Silver Alert issued on Friday for a missing 76-year-old man has been canceled.

Officers say William Dingman has been located.

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Slidell Police Department and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old man.

Troopers say William Dingman was last seen by family members on July 1, 2021 around 6:30 pm leaving his residence on David Drive in Slidell on foot.

Witnesses say he was seen walking on US Highway 11 north towards Pearl River.

Dingman is described as a white male with white hair and a long white beard. He is approximately 5’9” tall and about 190 lbs.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Troopers say that, according to family members, Dingman suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of William Dingman is asked to contact the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131.

